Kert P. Rattamasri- bounreuang
Kert P. Rattamasribounreuang, age 31, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. He was born December 30, 1987 to Kert and Carol (Engler) Rattamasribounreuang in Toledo. Kert was a 2006 Waite High School graduate. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and most importantly, a father. Kert is survived by his parents; son, Asher Maverick Black and 8 siblings.
Visitation for Kert will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo (419) 475-5055. Visitation will continue from 11:00 a.m. until Funeral services begin promptly at Noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the funeral home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019