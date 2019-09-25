Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Lyons Cemetery
Lyons, OH
Kevin Charles Grimm


1964 - 2019
Kevin Charles Grimm Obituary
Kevin Charles Grimm

Kevin Charles Grimm, 54, died September 5, 2019 in Zephyrhills, FL. He was born September 22, 1964 in Toledo, OH. Kevin worked at Tibbets as a spray painter and then worked as a franchisee for Coverall Cleaning. He was a graduate of Sanford Massage Therapy in Florida and then later worked part time cleaning homes before illness prevented him from working.

Kevin was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia. He is survived by mother Mitzi; step-father, Gregory Dorfmeyer; brother, Bill Grimm, of Kansas City, MO; and niece, Shannon Richardson.

There will be a graveside memorial service on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 A.M. at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, OH. Pastors Calvin Walden and Aaron Deline officiating (517) 265-3641.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
