Kevin F. Horrigan
Kevin F. Horrigan, 84, of Toledo, Ohio went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020 at The Manor at Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was born in Toledo on October 9, 1936 to Frank and Ethel (Goodman) Horrigan. He was a 1954 graduate of Maycomber High School. He married his high school sweetheart Sharon L. (Schroeder) on May 30, 1958. She survives.
Also surviving are; sons and (daughters) Michael and Deborah of Bradenton, FL, Patrick and Melanie of Monclova, OH, Dean and Kerry of Maumee, OH, and Darren and Beth of Loveland, OH; grandchildren Dan, Casey (Meaghan), Travis, Matthew, Shane, Michael, Connor, Sarah (Ricky) Ramlow, Maria, Falyn, Olivia and Sophia; great-grandchildren Devon, Kaden, Christopher, Isaac, Bailey, and Raelynn.
Kevin is also survived by sisters Janice Rokicki and Kathleen Horrigan, "brother" and best friend Ed (Jan) Joy, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Karen Canfield and Colleen LaPlante.
Kevin was passionate about working with his hands and helping others. His early working career included positions at Mayfair Lumber which later merged with Lumber Suppliers, Northwest Mechanical Contractors, a division of The Lathrop Company, and Wayne Lumber Company before moving to St. Petersburg, FL and taking a job with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority. He served in the United States Army Reserve, 463rd Engineers, as a licensed heavy equipment operator stationed in Ft. Knox, KY.
Kevin was a devoted husband and a loving father whose characteristically silly quotes earned the title "Grandpa's Kevinisms". His family agreed with Kevin when he said, "You can always tell an Irishman…..but you can't tell him much"! He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, an avid Ford truck and classic car lover, and was a tinkerer at heart. He welcomed every opportunity to guide and support his children through any endeavor and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Kevin was a devout Catholic who always placed God and family above all else.
A memorial mass for Kevin will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns on Friday, November 13th at 11 o'clock a.m. with the family receiving guests at the church beginning at 10 o'clock a.m. The mass will be live streamed at toledostpats.org
. For those who plan to attend in person, the family respectfully requests adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Although there will be no formal gathering after the service, the family looks forward to receiving individual condolences as well as shared memories online at walterfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Manor at Perrysburg, Attention Alaire Blair, 250 Manor Drive, Perrysburg, OH 43551; St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614 or online at toledostpats.org
; or a charity of choice
.walterfuneralhome.com