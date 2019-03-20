Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin J. Williams


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin J. Williams Obituary
Kevin J Williams

Kevin J. Williams, age 57 of S. Toledo passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2019. Kevin was born on October 14, 1961 in Toledo to Jim and Shirley Williams. A 1980 graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School. Kevin worked at Helm Instrument for 38 years as a Lab Technician. Kevin loved his summertime activities and time in the sun especially gardening and being on the boat.

He was preceded in death by his father. Survived by his mother Shirley Williams and siblings Linda Ollila, James Jr., Patsy, Keith (Robbin), Dennis (Julie), and by his Very " Special" Nieces and Nephews, Ryan (Jennifer), Jake, Kayla, Arlena and Allison.

Visitation at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43614 on Friday, March 22nd, from 2:00-8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral home on Saturday at 9:00a.m.

Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Please visit walterfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now