Kevin J Williams
Kevin J. Williams, age 57 of S. Toledo passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2019. Kevin was born on October 14, 1961 in Toledo to Jim and Shirley Williams. A 1980 graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School. Kevin worked at Helm Instrument for 38 years as a Lab Technician. Kevin loved his summertime activities and time in the sun especially gardening and being on the boat.
He was preceded in death by his father. Survived by his mother Shirley Williams and siblings Linda Ollila, James Jr., Patsy, Keith (Robbin), Dennis (Julie), and by his Very " Special" Nieces and Nephews, Ryan (Jennifer), Jake, Kayla, Arlena and Allison.
Visitation at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43614 on Friday, March 22nd, from 2:00-8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral home on Saturday at 9:00a.m.
Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Please visit walterfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019