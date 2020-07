Kevin Jan KasprzakKevin Jan Kasprzak, 63, of Lambertville, MI passed away at his home on July 6, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1956 in Toledo, OH to Edward and Donna (Keiser) Kasprzak. Kevin was employed with Chrysler Jeep for 35 years.Kevin is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301).