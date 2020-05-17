Kevin Jay VanDykeKevin Jay VanDyke, 58, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020. Kevin was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 26, 1961 to Robert J. VanDyke and Rose (Kardos) VanDyke. He spent the remainder of his years as a proud resident of Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Kevin married his wife Sharon on May 5, 1989 recently celebrating their 31st anniversary and had 3 beautiful children together. Additionally, Kevin had two children from a previous marriage. He took great pride in his work, his family, and his friends. Kevin would do anything for anyone including give the shirt off his back. The most important thing in his life was his family whom he tirelessly worked hard for. He would always say that "family isn't determined by blood." He loved everyone he ever came to know.Kevin's passions included hunting, cooking, taking pride in a beautifully mowed lawn, drinking beer, big trucks, his deer, and was notorious for his beard. He enjoyed coming home from a long day's work to watch his favorite shows Street Outlaws and Deadliest Catch while playing "astronaut" with his daughters dog Ruger. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed the companionship his dogs had to offer.Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rose VanDyke; his mother and father-in-law, Magalene and Franklin Leroy Stonecipher; grandson, Isaiah VanDyke, and close family friend Lulu Sager. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Kevin Jay (Beth) VanDyke, Robert (Amber) VanDyke, Dallas VanDyke (Samuel), Corbin VanDyke (Sadey), and Magnum VanDyke (Taylor); five grandchildren; his siblings, Tom VanDyke, Barb, Patricia; loving sisters-in-law, Wanda (Ron) Wachsman, Anna Stonecipher; very special nieces, Courtney (Will) Mannix and Allison (Ben) Mannix; his dear friend and nephew, Hank Wachsman and nephew Billy Wachsman, along with many other nieces and nephews.The family would like to say a special and sincere thank you to Ron Lett, the Dunbar family, Mark Noble who he loved like a brother, Kevin Putnam, the Fugate family, Corey Andrews who was always there for him, Nolan Andrews, Austin Andrews, and Colton Hine who he loved like a son.Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio Saturday May 16, 2020 4:00-9:00 P.M. and Sunday May 17, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the service begins at 6:00 P.M.Donations can be made on his GoFundMe page. As Kevey would say, "Love Ewe."Online condolences may left at