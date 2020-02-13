Home

Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
4210 West Central Ave
Toledo, OH 43606
(419) 536-8321
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Sanctuary of Memories, Columbarium Room
Kevin Lee Puppos


1958 - 2020
Kevin Lee Puppos Obituary
Kevin Lee Puppos

Kevin Lee Puppos, passed away at Ebeid Hospice at the age of 61 on January 2, 2020. He was born October 12, 1958 to James and Elaine (Fisher) Puppos. He enjoyed the outdoors by going camping and kayaking. In the spring he would go birding at Crane Creek State Park on the shore of Lake Erie. He also had several pet doves and a pair of pigeons that he rescued. Twice he visited Alaska and took trips to Israel and Poland. Kevin professed his life in Christ and was baptized in the Lord. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Kelly Lynn. He is survived by his brother Tracy (April) Puppos and nephews Justin and Jordan Puppos and many cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Sanctuary of Memories, Columbarium Room.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
