Kevin M. Myers Kevin Michael Myers, age 48 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1971 in Toledo to Michael and Joanne (Momber) Myers. Kevin was a 1990 graduate of Rossford High School. After graduation he had worked for the Ohio National Guard, McDonalds and for the past 20 years, Panera Bread in Perrysburg. Kevin was an avid sports fan and a devoted New York Yankees Fan. He was an active member of Cedar Creek Church and loved to spend time with his family. He was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be dearly missed. Surviving is his father, Michael (Nancy) Myers; sisters, Kim (Dennis) Dillon and Kathie (Ron) Martis; brother, John (Lauren) Miller; 7 nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, "Echo". Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne. Due to the pandemic health crisis, funeral services and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Kevin's memory may be directed to the Shriners Hospital. To leave expressions of sympathy for the family please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.