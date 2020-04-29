Kevin M. Myers
1971 - 2020
Kevin M. Myers Kevin Michael Myers, age 48 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1971 in Toledo to Michael and Joanne (Momber) Myers. Kevin was a 1990 graduate of Rossford High School. After graduation he had worked for the Ohio National Guard, McDonalds and for the past 20 years, Panera Bread in Perrysburg. Kevin was an avid sports fan and a devoted New York Yankees Fan. He was an active member of Cedar Creek Church and loved to spend time with his family. He was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be dearly missed. Surviving is his father, Michael (Nancy) Myers; sisters, Kim (Dennis) Dillon and Kathie (Ron) Martis; brother, John (Lauren) Miller; 7 nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, "Echo". Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne. Due to the pandemic health crisis, funeral services and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Kevin's memory may be directed to the Shriners Hospital. To leave expressions of sympathy for the family please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
We looked forward to seeing Kevin every week at CedarCreek and having him at our house to watch the Buckeyes. What a gentleman!
David Carr
Friend
Fly high Kevin!
Marcia
Acquaintance
Kevin will be missed by all that knew him. He was such a thoughtful, kind and giving person. Jack and I will especially miss his laugh and smile
Jack Mielke
Friend
It has been such a pleasure knowing all of you! I am so sorry to hear about Kevin. May God watch over all of you during this very difficult time.
Marcia Zeman
Acquaintance
