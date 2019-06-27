Kevin R. Wagner



Kevin R. Wagner met his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born October 9, 1986 in Toledo, Ohio to Craig and Tanna Wagner. Kevin was a graduate of Rossford High School where he excelled in football and track. Kevin's senior year he led the Northern Lakes League in rushing, always giving credit for his accomplishments to the outstanding offensive line. After high school, Kevin would work part-time for the family plumbing business. He was in the Marines for two years. Kevin attended Edison State Community College in Peace Officer training. He was currently employed as a USIC locator. Kevin enjoyed weight lifting and was a self-made artist and movie buff. He was an avid OSU Buckeye football fan. His dad will miss the armchair quarterback texting during the Ohio State football games. Kevin was very kind-hearted and loving. He deeply loved his family. Kevin was very close to his brother, Eric and his sister, Sarah. He will be sadly missed.



Kevin is survived by his parents, Craig R. (Jane) Wagner of Rossford, OH and Tanna Smith Poston (Robert Barnett) of Troy, OH; brother, Eric (Jenny) Wagner of Perrysburg, OH; sister, Sarah Wagner of Columbus, OH; special niece and nephew, Sage and Easton Wagner; grandparents, Barbara and Ed Ely; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Royal and Phyllis Wagner.



Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) and Saturday, June 29th at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Dr. Toledo, OH from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be sent to a .



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary