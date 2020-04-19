Kevin S. Campbell Kevin S. Campbell, 62, passed away on April 2, 2020 after battling COVID-19. He was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving mother, Jaqueline Campbell; and a host of cousins that adored him. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Campbell; and sister, Mary Beth Campbell. He was interred at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com. www.ansberg-west.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.