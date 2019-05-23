|
Kevin T. Chadwick
Kevin Thomas Chadwick, 57, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo on September 11, 1961 to Bernadette and Eugene Chadwick.
He is survived by his loving wife Tammy; children, Kevin Chadwick II, Brandon Chadwick, Sierra Avila, Jessa Avila, Jesus Avila IV, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Troy Anaya.
Friends are invited to visit on Saturday from 12:00-5:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where prayers will be held at 4:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 3:00pm at cornerstone Church. Those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider St. Paul's Community Center. To read his full obituary please visit www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019