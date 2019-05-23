Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Kevin T. Chadwick


Kevin T. Chadwick Obituary
Kevin T. Chadwick

Kevin Thomas Chadwick, 57, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo on September 11, 1961 to Bernadette and Eugene Chadwick.

He is survived by his loving wife Tammy; children, Kevin Chadwick II, Brandon Chadwick, Sierra Avila, Jessa Avila, Jesus Avila IV, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Troy Anaya.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday from 12:00-5:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where prayers will be held at 4:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 3:00pm at cornerstone Church. Those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider St. Paul's Community Center. To read his full obituary please visit www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019
