Kevin T. Toerne



On Monday, August 10, 2020, Kevin T. Toerne, devoted and loving husband, father and Papa, passed away in the comfort of his home at the age of 66. He entered Heaven's gates with an



'Halleluiah!'



Kevin was born on December 22, 1953, to Richard and Aileen Toerne in Toledo, OH. He was number six of eleven. As a father, he liked to use this middle-child status (and the fact that his birthday was so close to Christmas) as a way to procure extra gifts from his children! He was a proud graduate of St. John's Jesuit, class of 1972. His friends knew him as the funniest and the most quick-witted class clown with a mean curve ball! In Kevin's own words, they also described him as dashingly handsome.



While simultaneously, owning and operating a General Contracting & Painting business and raising four young children, he earned his BA of Education from the University of Toledo, graduating magna cum laude. This definition, given to him by his wife, is how he measured success:



"He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has enjoyed the trust of pure women, the respect of intelligent men, and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of Earth's beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction."



He married his childhood sweetheart and lifelong love, Sara (Van Gunten), in 1974, who is survived. And if you've ever seen them, you'll know they raised four beautiful children together. Survived are his son, Kevin (Elizabeth Lynch) Toerne; his daughters, Anna (Kyle) Williams, Elizabeth (Anthony) Sorensen, Rebekah Toerne and her partner, Chris Hogan. He was a selfless, patient, giving and fun-loving father.



He was adored by any little person who came in contact with him. He was the go-to baby whisperer, imaginative and creative playmate. He built and played in endless forts, igloos, Barbie and superhero castles. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his adoring grandchildren, Emma, Sam, Lilly, Ben, Van, Seton, Kate and Quinn. He had recently retired from FedEx and was looking forward to the boundless doughnut dates ahead of him!



He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Aileen Toerne and brother, David of Maumee, OH. He will be lovingly missed by his siblings, Lynne, Rick, Suzen, Steve, Beth, Lisa, Judy, Tim, Tom; countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, no funeral services will be held.



We would like to share the phrase that brought the most joy to our family, "Daddy's home!" Now, he truly is.



Celebrate the life he led! As he often reminded us, with his favorite verse, Psalm 118:24 "Today is the day the Lord has made, we will Rejoice and be glad in it."





Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.