Kevin T. Toerne
1953 - 2020
Kevin T. Toerne

On Monday, August 10, 2020, Kevin T. Toerne, devoted and loving husband, father and Papa, passed away in the comfort of his home at the age of 66. He entered Heaven's gates with an

'Halleluiah!'

Kevin was born on December 22, 1953, to Richard and Aileen Toerne in Toledo, OH. He was number six of eleven. As a father, he liked to use this middle-child status (and the fact that his birthday was so close to Christmas) as a way to procure extra gifts from his children! He was a proud graduate of St. John's Jesuit, class of 1972. His friends knew him as the funniest and the most quick-witted class clown with a mean curve ball! In Kevin's own words, they also described him as dashingly handsome.

While simultaneously, owning and operating a General Contracting & Painting business and raising four young children, he earned his BA of Education from the University of Toledo, graduating magna cum laude. This definition, given to him by his wife, is how he measured success:

"He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has enjoyed the trust of pure women, the respect of intelligent men, and the love of little children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul; who has never lacked appreciation of Earth's beauty or failed to express it; who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had; whose life was an inspiration; whose memory a benediction."

He married his childhood sweetheart and lifelong love, Sara (Van Gunten), in 1974, who is survived. And if you've ever seen them, you'll know they raised four beautiful children together. Survived are his son, Kevin (Elizabeth Lynch) Toerne; his daughters, Anna (Kyle) Williams, Elizabeth (Anthony) Sorensen, Rebekah Toerne and her partner, Chris Hogan. He was a selfless, patient, giving and fun-loving father.

He was adored by any little person who came in contact with him. He was the go-to baby whisperer, imaginative and creative playmate. He built and played in endless forts, igloos, Barbie and superhero castles. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his adoring grandchildren, Emma, Sam, Lilly, Ben, Van, Seton, Kate and Quinn. He had recently retired from FedEx and was looking forward to the boundless doughnut dates ahead of him!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Aileen Toerne and brother, David of Maumee, OH. He will be lovingly missed by his siblings, Lynne, Rick, Suzen, Steve, Beth, Lisa, Judy, Tim, Tom; countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no funeral services will be held.

We would like to share the phrase that brought the most joy to our family, "Daddy's home!" Now, he truly is.

Celebrate the life he led! As he often reminded us, with his favorite verse, Psalm 118:24 "Today is the day the Lord has made, we will Rejoice and be glad in it."

Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
August 15, 2020
Loved this guy! So fun, loving and truly was a Christian who walked the talk! Will miss you Kevin but will see you before you know it in the other side!
Bob and Mary Rumschlag
Friend
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. God Bless your family and so many hugs and God's care surrounding your whole family
candy thorne rasler
Family
August 15, 2020
I am blessed to have known Kevin his legacy will carry on through his family to treat others as family and accept them for who they are.Love to Kevin’s family and friend...
Annemarie Green
Friend
August 15, 2020
What a Beautiful eulogy.He was a gentle man and an amazing soul always welcomed and treated all as his own family which carries on through his awesome wife and children.Blessed to have known him..
Annemarie Green
Friend
August 14, 2020
Kevin worked for me on Saturdays. He always did a good job with a smile, working above & beyond frequently. He was one of my favorite people to work with and talk to. My sincere condolences to his Family, and FedEx family as well.
Christopher Lewis
Coworker
August 14, 2020
RIP my cousin, may God watch over Sara, you children, brother's and sister's. We love you all!
Michael & Sue Ellen Betts
Family
August 14, 2020
Kevin was a cousin and usually the life of the party. He and Sara sure could tell a story and they always laughed at each other. He will truly be missed. How lucky he is to see the face of God. I love you dear Cuz.
Cathleen Rudny
Family
August 14, 2020
Kevin a true neighbor and friend. As a young father he showed me insight that has made my journey a bit easier and enjoyable. Missed him and Sarah when they left Washington but did not forget them. Still have the beautiful wallpaper up that Kevin did in our spare room for my mom. Thanks for the memories.
Joey hutter
Neighbor
August 14, 2020
I had the pleasure of working beside Kevin at FedEx every morning. He’s one of the kindest men I’ve known, a man with great morals and quick wit. I will never forget him and the smiles we shared. RIP my friend!
Joel Harris
Coworker
August 14, 2020
We have lost a wonderful man. Uncle Kevin was super hero to all who knew him he loved his family and friends he will be missed.
Debbie VanGunten Shank
Family
