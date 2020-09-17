1/1
Kevin W. Martin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin W. Martin

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kevin W. Martin, on August 30, 2020. Kevin passed peacefully in his home in Edwardsville, Illinois

Kevin was born on April 25, 1959 to the union of Walter and Cordelia Martin, where he was the youngest of 12 children. He was educated in the Toledo Public School system where he graduated from J.W. Scott High school where he was proud member of the marching band.

Kevin had a wide range of careers while still in Ohio working for GMAC to various organizations and then moving to his beloved California where he worked for several different companies.

Family would return him to Toledo in 1996, and it was during this period of life that he would begin a successful 24-year career in University Advancement, first at Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio, then for twenty years at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. While at SIUE, Kevin worked in the University Advancement & Foundation Department until 2019, then moved to the Athletic Department. During his time at SIUE, Kevin not only enjoyed his task with each department, but relished and loved the Student Workers that he managed

Kevin leaves to treasure his memory his brothers, Lawrence, Donald (Marsine), Herbert (Linder); sisters, Jacqueline Hicks, Patricia Ross and Nancy Martin; brother-in-law, Richard Clack and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

There will be a gravesite ceremony at Woodland Cemetery starting 11:45 a.m. where social distancing and the wearing of mask will be practiced.

Please follow the provided link to view services starting at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday 19, September 2020:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89219016708?pwd=SWpVN1pxR3dRNlhCbE0xOGpqdmhlZz09

Meeting ID: 892 1901 6708

Passcode: 470417


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
May your heart find comfort knowing that your love one is at home with the Lord
Love Gwendolyn E.March Jones & Family
Kevin was my daughter Yolanda God father
Gwendolyn E.March Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved