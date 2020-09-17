Kevin W. MartinIt is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kevin W. Martin, on August 30, 2020. Kevin passed peacefully in his home in Edwardsville, IllinoisKevin was born on April 25, 1959 to the union of Walter and Cordelia Martin, where he was the youngest of 12 children. He was educated in the Toledo Public School system where he graduated from J.W. Scott High school where he was proud member of the marching band.Kevin had a wide range of careers while still in Ohio working for GMAC to various organizations and then moving to his beloved California where he worked for several different companies.Family would return him to Toledo in 1996, and it was during this period of life that he would begin a successful 24-year career in University Advancement, first at Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio, then for twenty years at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. While at SIUE, Kevin worked in the University Advancement & Foundation Department until 2019, then moved to the Athletic Department. During his time at SIUE, Kevin not only enjoyed his task with each department, but relished and loved the Student Workers that he managedKevin leaves to treasure his memory his brothers, Lawrence, Donald (Marsine), Herbert (Linder); sisters, Jacqueline Hicks, Patricia Ross and Nancy Martin; brother-in-law, Richard Clack and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.There will be a gravesite ceremony at Woodland Cemetery starting 11:45 a.m. where social distancing and the wearing of mask will be practiced.Please follow the provided link to view services starting at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday 19, September 2020:Meeting ID: 892 1901 6708Passcode: 470417