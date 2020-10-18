1/1
Kevin Williams Sr.
1973-03-09 - 2020-10-13
Kevin Williams, Sr

03/09/1973 - 10/13/2020

Kevin Rahkeed Williams Sr., 47, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He leaves to cherish in his loving memory his loving sons, Kevin R. (Kiara) Williams Jr. and Alonzo Scott Williams; sisters, Kelli Williams-Payne (Eldon), Jody (Zach) Warshawsky; brothers, Clarence Ellerson Sr., Keith (Renee) Williams, Kenneth R. Williams, Justin Williams and Christopher Ellerson; 1 grandchild, Kevin "Trace" Williams III and family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-4pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:00am, preceded by a 9:00am Wake, at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
