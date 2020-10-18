Kevin Williams, Sr03/09/1973 - 10/13/2020Kevin Rahkeed Williams Sr., 47, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He leaves to cherish in his loving memory his loving sons, Kevin R. (Kiara) Williams Jr. and Alonzo Scott Williams; sisters, Kelli Williams-Payne (Eldon), Jody (Zach) Warshawsky; brothers, Clarence Ellerson Sr., Keith (Renee) Williams, Kenneth R. Williams, Justin Williams and Christopher Ellerson; 1 grandchild, Kevin "Trace" Williams III and family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-4pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:00am, preceded by a 9:00am Wake, at Ebenezer Baptist Church.