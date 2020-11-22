1/1
Kim A. Marlow
1954 - 2020
Kim A. Marlow

Kim A. Marlow, 66, passed away at home on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, OH where he lived his whole life and spent time up at his family's lake house on Green Lake, in Interlochen, MI. He was a 1972 Start High School graduate. He loved football and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan. He dedicated his life to work and family. He worked 36 years at Jeep and over 10 years on the railroad. He loved spending time outdoors gardening, camping, and being on the water.

He leaves behind his wife, Elaine Marlow; his children, Christy (Kevin) Nordhaus, Roxanne Marlow, Ashley Browne, and Kelly (Gene Patterson) Marlow; stepchildren, Jenny Campanian and Dean (Bibi) Campanian; his grandchildren, Ava, Leah, Max, Alaya, Sophie, Brooklyn, Harlem, Jacob, Aria, and Skylar; his brother, Craig (Ann) Marlow. He is now together with his mother, Shirley Marlow and father, Gene Marlow.

Kim's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes to be scattered at Green Lake with his parents. Contributions in memory of Kim may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Ansberg-West Funeral Home (419) 472-7633, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to Kim's family at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2020.
