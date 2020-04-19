Kim M. Wagner Kim M. Wagner, age 61, of Maumee, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2020 at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. She was born on March 28, 1959, youngest of 8 children to Harold and Ruth (Colledge) French, Sr. in Toledo. Kim was a graduate of Waite High School. She later obtained her Associate Degree after high school. During college Kim started in the banking industry at 5th/3rd as a teller where she met her husband, George. Kim later moved into upper management over the years. She then went on to work in real estate. Kim loved her two dogs and cooking. She enjoyed the time spent with her close friends and family, especially family get togethers. Kim's smile, spirit, extremely generous and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband, George Wagner; and sister, Connie Tinta. Kim is survived by her loving siblings, Judy (Ron) Morawski, Sandy Baker and Ken, Linda (John) Tidwell, Carol ( Bob) Gallik, Harold (Debbie) French, and Debby Turner; brother-in-law, Al Tinta; 17 nieces and nephews; and a host of great nieces and great nephews; canine companions, Katie and Karlie; and many lifelong friends who were like family. Visitation and Services for Kim will be Private due to the current situation surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, Toledo (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services. To leave a special message for Kim's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.