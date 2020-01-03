|
|
Kim Sue Cousino
Kim Sue Cousino, 61, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from a fast-moving breast cancer that also invaded the central nervous system and resulted in leptomeningeal disease. While she was robbed of the golden years she had hoped to spend babysitting her three new grandbabies, the family rejoices that she is healed and in the arms of God.
Our dear Kim was born on May 4, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio, to Richard and Joanne Buchholz, who preceded her in death. A 1976 graduate of Woodward High School, Kim went on to earn her degree as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She worked for 18 years in the orthopedic department at Toledo Hospital, before taking her nursing skills to Bay Park and later Orchard Villa Nursing Home. Over the years, Kim-a natural nurturer-gave back to the community through blood pressure checks at the Oregon Senior Center, YMCA and Charles Crest. At the time of her diagnosis, she was working at Landings of Oregon.
Always one to stay active and enjoy the outdoors, Kim loved to fish on Lake Erie with her family. She and her husband of 38 years, Jim Cousino Jr., hosted the best perch parties, opening up their homes for a variety of events throughout the years with special memories surrounding Christmas and their sons' August birthday parties. Kim and Jim loved beach resorts, and had a Cabo trip scheduled for later this year where she could sunbathe and indulge in her favorite Danielle Steel books. They also enjoyed small vacations to Niagara Falls and Amish Country. But above all else, they just liked to be together working on puzzles, sampling new restaurants, getting ahead on holiday shopping (Kim had her shopping done and wrapped months in advance) and going to the movies. A summer's day wasn't complete without a trip to Maumee Bay State Park to walk their dog Charlie, on the boardwalk. Before her death, Kim asked that her obituary thank "her Jimmy"-a partner in every moment of life-for the tender love and care he provided during her final months, also Nate and Derek for taking care of her at night.
A longtime member of First St. John Lutheran Church in Toledo, Kim's family is comforted in knowing that this woman of faith is saved and serving as a guardian angel to them. Left in this earthly life without her are her husband, Jim, whom she married on May 2, 1981; sons, Nathan (Brittany) and Derek (Matea); and cherished grandchildren, Corbin, Emma and Colton; sister, Karen Barhite; nieces, Brandi Barhite (Dorian Boggs); Brittany Barhite; and Brianne Black (Michael). She also leaves behind longtime friends Tammy Lehnert and Marilyn Antonini and many other friends and family members who are better for benefiting from her love.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at First St. John Lutheran Church where family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First St. John Lutheran Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or toward her grandchildren's college education funds.
A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio especially, Elizabeth, Patrick and Riley.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020