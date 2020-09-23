1/1
Kimber Lynn Smith-Karamol
1958 - 2020
Kimber Lynn Smith-Karamol

Kimber Lynn Smith-Karamol, loving wife, mother, mema and sister, age 62, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away September 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Hary Norman and Viola Mildred (Never) Smith Sr. on February 14, 1958, in Toledo. Kimber was adored by many who are left to cherish her memory.

Surviving are her husband, Dan Karamol; daughters, Jennifer (Andy) Shammo, Stacy Weatherford, Ashley (Josh) Kehle and Danielle (Lance) Scott; grandchildren, Payton Young, Morgan Parquet, Jack Reed III, Kiya Kehle, Keagan Kehle, Sydney Shammo, Dylan Shammo, Camden Scott and Draven Scott; siblings, Dennis Smith, Brian (Sarah) Smith and sister, Tonya Leu. Also surviving is her faithful dog, Sis. Preceding Kimber in death were her parents; son, Jacob D. Karamol and brother, Harry N. Smith Jr.

Kimber's Life Celebration will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and continue Thursday, September 24, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following in Toledo Memorial Park. Thank you to all the friends and neighbors who have helped us through this difficult time.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
