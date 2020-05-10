Kimberly A. Calmes
1956 - 2020
Kimberly A. Calmes

Kimberly "Kimmie" Ann Calmes, age 64, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully, Friday May 8, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Kimberly was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 2, 1956 to Robert and Vivian (Kreamer) Calmes.

She was a 1974 graduate of Northwood High School and was a long-time employee of Habitec Security as a dispatch operator. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her cats. She will forever be remembered for her witty humor, love of music & books, birthday celebrations, beautiful gift wrapping, crocheting blankets and cat keepsakes. Kim is survived by her loving family and friends and was preceded in death by her parents and loving sister Lynne Marie Watras.

A graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. A huge thank you to Ashley Thomasson-CNP, Ohioans Home Healthcare, UTMC CC Unit and Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo for their incredible care and compassion toward her. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
