Kimberly A. (Willard) Carros
Kimberly "Chromosexual" A. (Willard) Carros, 58, of Swanton, Ohio passed away March 14, 2020 at Waterville Healthcare. She was born March 21, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio to Bradley D. and Beverly A. (Heudecker) Willard.
She enjoyed riding her Harley Heritage Softtail Motorcycle. Kimberly loved her dogs, Bon Bon and Emma Marie.
Kimberly is survived by her mother, Beverly; siblings, Christopher Willard and Laurie (Mark) Schalow; nieces, Erin (Chris) Ziethlow and Sarah Schalow; nephew, Jeremiah Butler; and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bradley.
Per Kimberly's request, services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528. Condolences may be made to the family online at:
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020