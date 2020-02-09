|
|
Kimberly Ann Cornell
Kimberly (Kramer) Cornell passed away on February 5th 2020 after battling liver cancer and COPD. She was born on October 11th 1962 at Ernest Harmon Air Force Base in Stephenville Newfoundland to Marianne Beal and Karl Keith Kramer. The family eventually moved to Sylvania, Ohio, where Kim was enrolled in Sylvania Public Schools. She graduated from Southview High School in 1980 and went on to study nursing at the University of Toledo. She graduated in 1983 and started working immediately as an RN.
Kim worked for almost 20 years at Toledo Hospital in the Pediatric ICU. She was passionate about helping children and touched many lives during her time there. After that she went on to work at Paramount Health Care as a case manager, specializing in patients with chronic respiratory conditions, and eventually retired last year. During her free time Kim enjoyed reading and needle point , but more than anything she loved being a Grandma and spending time with her kids.
Kim is preceded in death by her father, Keith Kramer, and her beloved grandmother Ruth Evans. She is survived by her mother, Marianne (Tom) Beal; sister, Kristen (George) Rodriguez; children, Christen, Michael, and Caroline Cornell; and granddaughter, Rylie.
Family and friends are encouraged to attend a memorial service in Kim's honor at Walter Funeral Home, located at 4653 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614. Visiting time will be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and a prayer service will begin at 3:30 p.m.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020