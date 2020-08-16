Kimberly Ann Koch



January 31, 1966 - July 16, 2020



Kimberly A. Koch, 54 of Perrysburg, OH, passed away in Fremont, OH at her mother's home with her loving family by her side, on July 16, 2020. She was the daughter of Robert E. Koch and Margaret (Humberger) Burns.



A 1984 graduate of Clyde High School, Kim had a successful career with McDonald's for 35 years, working in Public Relations and Marketing and as the Head Manager in Perrysburg for many years.



Kim is survived by her mother and father; brother, Tony Koch of Clyde; sister, Erin (Brendan) Reichert of Powell, OH; nephew and niece, Andrew and Nora Reichert and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Thomas Burns.



To know Kim was to love her, because she truly was everything in life a person should strive to be.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store