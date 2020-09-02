1/1
Kimberly K. Pugh
1965 - 2020
Kimberly K. Pugh

December 24, 1965 - August 29, 2020

Kimberly K. Pugh, 54, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Kim was born December 24, 1965 in Toledo, OH to the late Calvin and Mary (Kaczmarek) Smith. She married John "J D" Pugh June 5, 2014 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he survives.

Kim is survived by her husband, John "J D"; daughters, Lindsay Kruczkowski and Samantha (Kyle) Kirby; her sons David (Jill) Pugh and Christopher (Melissa) Pugh; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Karson, Gabriel & Oakley; her Mom, Mary Smith of Toledo; her twin brothers, Mike & Bill (Jennifer) Smith. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Calvin Smith in 2006.

Kim was a 1984 graduate of Rogers High School, Toledo, Ohio. She was responsible for payroll at the Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility in Holland, Ohio for many years.

Visitation for Kim will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 Tele: 419/352-2171. Her funeral will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Remembrance Chapel of the funeral home. For those unable to attend and wish to join in celebrating her life, the service will stream live via the Hanneman Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Kim's honor to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or to the Northwest Ohio Gold Star Families' Memorial Monument. Checks may be made payable to HWWMOHF (Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, c/o Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, PO Box 648, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Modern Woodmen of America will match $1 for $1 up to $5,000.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to serve Kim's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
SEP
3
Funeral
10:30 AM
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
