Kimberly Lloyd Hanslip Lake
Kimberly Lloyd Hanslip Lake, age 59, has passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from a long term illness.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory Lake; brother, Mark Hanslip and sister, Dorothy Hanslip Stacho; plus many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation and final goodbyes will be at held Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St, Sylvania, in the Chapel of Peace, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020