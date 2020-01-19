Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park in the Chapel of Peace
6382 Monroe St
Sylvania, OH
Kimberly Lloyd Hanslip Lake

Kimberly Lloyd Hanslip Lake Obituary
Kimberly Lloyd Hanslip Lake

Kimberly Lloyd Hanslip Lake, age 59, has passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from a long term illness.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Lake; brother, Mark Hanslip and sister, Dorothy Hanslip Stacho; plus many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation and final goodbyes will be at held Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St, Sylvania, in the Chapel of Peace, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
