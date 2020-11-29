1/
Kimberly Marie Mehlow
1959 - 2020
Kimberly Marie Mehlow

Kimberly Marie Mehlow, 60 of Oak Harbor, OH, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was born December 12, 1959, in Port Clinton, OH, to Thomas and Mary (Richard) Mehlow. She was a 1977 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. Kim retired from the Village of Oak Harbor as an Income Tax Administrator. During her retirement, she served as Clerk for the Mid- County E. M. S. in Oak Harbor. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor and enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn (Sam) Ware of Findlay, OH; mother, Mary Mehlow; brother, Randy Mehlow; sisters, Karla Mehlow, Kaye Lipstraw, Kerry Adkins, and Kris Mehlow. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mehlow.

There will be no services. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Services, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesman.com.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Memories & Condolences
November 26, 2020
Katie, so sorry to hear about your Mom. We always enjoyed neighboring with you two...even the water fights.
Vicki and neighbor Jim
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
November 20, 2020
