Kimberly Marie Mehlow
Kimberly Marie Mehlow, 60 of Oak Harbor, OH, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was born December 12, 1959, in Port Clinton, OH, to Thomas and Mary (Richard) Mehlow. She was a 1977 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. Kim retired from the Village of Oak Harbor as an Income Tax Administrator. During her retirement, she served as Clerk for the Mid- County E. M. S. in Oak Harbor. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor and enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn (Sam) Ware of Findlay, OH; mother, Mary Mehlow; brother, Randy Mehlow; sisters, Karla Mehlow, Kaye Lipstraw, Kerry Adkins, and Kris Mehlow. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mehlow.
There will be no services. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Services, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesman.com
