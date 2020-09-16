Kimberly Marie Schwake
12/27/1965 - 9/14/2020
Kimberly Marie Schwake, 54, of Rossford, Ohio passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 27, 1965 to Danny W. Mulligan and Mary Jane (Palko) Mulligan and later adopted by her father Gary H. Gratop.
Kimberly worked for the Rossford School district where she was a special needs aide. She was also a licensed massage therapist at The Ada Dermatology Associates Incorporated.
Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Paige K. Schwake; son, Nathan D. Schwake; mom, Mary Jane; grandchild, Elara Jean; brother, Ronald (Clara) Gratop; fiancé, John "Bobo" Halasz; uncles, James Palko and William (Carol) Palko; aunt, Jackie Limes. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny W. Mulligan; grandparents, Frances and George Palko, Grayson and Orpha Gratop, and Robert and Helen Mulligan.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford (419-666-1566). Due to Covid regulations masks are required and social distancing will be observed for visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com