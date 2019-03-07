|
Kimberly McGee Pfitzer
Kimberly McGee Pfitzer 52, passed away March 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. A native of Toledo, she was a current resident of Temperance, MI. Kim was a dedicated employee of the King Agency. She was passionate about supporting charitable organizations including Cherry Street Ministries. She had a charismatic personality and a passion for living and was loved and cherished by so many in the area.
She is survived by her loving daughter Janaye Dixon; parents Roger McGee and Barbara Williams McGe; siblings Brian McGee, Tamara Owens, Roger McGee Rogina Carter; 5 nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Saturday 3:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Services at 4:00 p.m. Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to the memory of Kimberly McGee Pfitzer to Cherry Street Ministries.
