The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Pfitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly McGee Pfitzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly McGee Pfitzer Obituary
Kimberly McGee Pfitzer

Kimberly McGee Pfitzer 52, passed away March 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. A native of Toledo, she was a current resident of Temperance, MI. Kim was a dedicated employee of the King Agency. She was passionate about supporting charitable organizations including Cherry Street Ministries. She had a charismatic personality and a passion for living and was loved and cherished by so many in the area.

She is survived by her loving daughter Janaye Dixon; parents Roger McGee and Barbara Williams McGe; siblings Brian McGee, Tamara Owens, Roger McGee Rogina Carter; 5 nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be Saturday 3:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Services at 4:00 p.m. Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to the memory of Kimberly McGee Pfitzer to Cherry Street Ministries.

dalefh.com

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now