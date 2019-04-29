|
|
Kimberly Meyers
Kimberly Meyers, 57, of Rossford, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born November 2, 1961 in Detroit to Glenn (Sally Lewis) Hansen.
Kimberly is survived by her loving husband, Allan Meyers; son, Chris (Brandi) Hansen; grandchildren, Gennasie, Hunter, Willow; siblings, Penny, Ruth, Deanna, Tami, Butch, and Scott. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry, Johnny, and Ernie.
A wake will be held at the Rossford VFW Post 6409 on 175 Osborne St. in Rossford on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019