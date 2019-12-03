|
Kimberly Ray Mullins-Shields
Kimberly Ray Mullins-Shields, 52, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at home. She was born January 19, 1967, in Toledo to Shirley (Harvey) Shields. Kim was a long-time employee of the Toledo Club, serving proudly for 12 years.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Mullins; mother, Shirley Shields; father, Roger Shields; children, Eric Shields, Josh Shields; grandchildren, Isaiah Shields, Joshua Shields, Tracy Shields; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Tracy Keener and Roger Shields.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with the family to receive guests after 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019