Miss Kimerly F. Alexander
Miss Alexander, 53, passed Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the ProMedica Flower Hospital. She was 1984 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School. She is survived by daughter, Deja S. Williamson, granddaughter, Jade Julious; 2 brothers; 5 sisters and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the United Vision M. B. Church, 821 E. Manhattan Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43608, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Perry Harris, III, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020