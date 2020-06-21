Judy, Don, Vickie and Kelcey:
My deepest, and utmost condolences. I've not seen Kira for years, but always kept you all in my prayers. I remember riding in the back of the car with Kira and Kelcey when they were so young.....can't remember where we were going, but I remember a lot of laughter during that ride. My love, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kira Garner
Kira Garner passed away June 17th, 2020. She was born June 3rd, 1990 to Vicky (Sterns) & John Garner. She was a 2008 graduate of Bedford Senior High School. Kira enjoyed fishing and horse back riding. She was never seen without a Red Bull in her hands.
Kira is survived by her mother, Vicky Sterns; father, John Garner; son, Brody Lewis; sisters, Kelcey (Osama) Sharkas, Melissa (Mike) Baumgardner, April (Calvin) Bioty, Kate Sterns; and grandparents, Don & Judy Palinski; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services to be announced at a future time. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (418) 269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Kira Garner passed away June 17th, 2020. She was born June 3rd, 1990 to Vicky (Sterns) & John Garner. She was a 2008 graduate of Bedford Senior High School. Kira enjoyed fishing and horse back riding. She was never seen without a Red Bull in her hands.
Kira is survived by her mother, Vicky Sterns; father, John Garner; son, Brody Lewis; sisters, Kelcey (Osama) Sharkas, Melissa (Mike) Baumgardner, April (Calvin) Bioty, Kate Sterns; and grandparents, Don & Judy Palinski; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services to be announced at a future time. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (418) 269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.