You were the best big sister growing up. Will always remember the great times we had riding horses, throwing crab apples at each other, and lots of laughs along the way. Some of the most memorable times were bottle feeding and caring for all the homeless animals mom would bring home. You had the biggest heart for animals and we always wanted to keep them all. Junior was your best dog pal who always looked up to you, and Im sure he was waiting for you at heaven gates. Hope heaven brings you happiness ❤

Kate Sterns

Sister