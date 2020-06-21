Kira Garner
1990 - 2020
Kira Garner

Kira Garner passed away June 17th, 2020. She was born June 3rd, 1990 to Vicky (Sterns) & John Garner. She was a 2008 graduate of Bedford Senior High School. Kira enjoyed fishing and horse back riding. She was never seen without a Red Bull in her hands.

Kira is survived by her mother, Vicky Sterns; father, John Garner; son, Brody Lewis; sisters, Kelcey (Osama) Sharkas, Melissa (Mike) Baumgardner, April (Calvin) Bioty, Kate Sterns; and grandparents, Don & Judy Palinski; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Services to be announced at a future time. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (418) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 20, 2020
Judy, Don, Vickie and Kelcey:

My deepest, and utmost condolences. I've not seen Kira for years, but always kept you all in my prayers. I remember riding in the back of the car with Kira and Kelcey when they were so young.....can't remember where we were going, but I remember a lot of laughter during that ride. My love, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Diane Bishop
Friend
June 20, 2020
I remember you when you were little. I will always remember you, your smile, & your kind words. You will be missed by all Little One. My heart breaks for you John, Vickie & the Family. Lots of Love & Prayers for you all.
Tracey L Wood
Friend
June 19, 2020
Oh Kira, life isn't fair!!! It seems like just yesterday when you, Chelsey, Kelsey, and Jessica were reenacting commercials while I video taped you in my living room on Lockness. You always had the most kindest soul! You will be deeply missed without a doubt. I'm so so sorry Kira. R.I.P. Baby girl.
Wendy LaCourse
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our condolences John and Vicky youre in our prayers
Verne & Kathy
Friend
June 19, 2020
THE LEWIS FAMILY,ME AND BRODY WILL ALL MISS YOU !!
BRANDON LEWIS
Significant Other
June 19, 2020
You were the best big sister growing up. Will always remember the great times we had riding horses, throwing crab apples at each other, and lots of laughs along the way. Some of the most memorable times were bottle feeding and caring for all the homeless animals mom would bring home. You had the biggest heart for animals and we always wanted to keep them all. Junior was your best dog pal who always looked up to you, and Im sure he was waiting for you at heaven gates. Hope heaven brings you happiness ❤
Kate Sterns
Sister
June 19, 2020
I love you bestie, and I miss you more than words could ever say.
Angie
Friend
