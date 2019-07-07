The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Huhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk W. Huhn


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk W. Huhn Obituary
Kirk W. Huhn

Kirk was born on March 19, 1983. He attended Hawkins Elementary School, St. Jude, Rogers High School, and Owens Community College, where he earned his CDL License. He worked driving big box trucks, semi-trucks, dump trucks, and transporting heavy equipment.

Kirk enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, playing video games and watching movies with friends. Grilling out and spending time with his canine companion, Tipsy, was his usual home time. Tipsy came to him on the 4th of July, 11 years ago, and remained by his side until this last year. Kirk lived life "his way"!

Surviving are his parents, Sandra and Robert; brother, Brian (Heather); niece, Matlida; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be no services. Please pass on an act of kindness to a friend or canine companion in Kirk's memory. If you choose to make a donation please consider the Toledo Humane Society.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now