|
|
Kirk W. Huhn
Kirk was born on March 19, 1983. He attended Hawkins Elementary School, St. Jude, Rogers High School, and Owens Community College, where he earned his CDL License. He worked driving big box trucks, semi-trucks, dump trucks, and transporting heavy equipment.
Kirk enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, playing video games and watching movies with friends. Grilling out and spending time with his canine companion, Tipsy, was his usual home time. Tipsy came to him on the 4th of July, 11 years ago, and remained by his side until this last year. Kirk lived life "his way"!
Surviving are his parents, Sandra and Robert; brother, Brian (Heather); niece, Matlida; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be no services. Please pass on an act of kindness to a friend or canine companion in Kirk's memory. If you choose to make a donation please consider the Toledo Humane Society.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019