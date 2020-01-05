|
Kit Bettencourt
Kit Bettencourt, 72, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Kit was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 5, 1947 to Frederick and Margaret (Mizelle) Bettencourt. He was a 1965 graduate of Clay High School and served in the United States Army. On April 19, 1969, he married the love of his life, Charlene Testa. Kit worked as a brick mason for over 40 years, retiring in 2005 and was a 50 year member of Bricklayers Local 3 of Toledo. Kit was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed taking road trips with his wife, finishing their 50 state journey in 2019. His true love was his family; attending his grandchildrens' sporting events and spoiling his dogs.
Kit is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlene; daughters, Deb Bettencourt, Joyce (Josh) Lancaster, and Michelle (Peter) Karrick; grandchildren, Bradley (Amber) Breeden, Nicole Breeden, Heather Breeden; Blake, Hannah, and Olivia Karrick; Presley and Graecyn Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Paisley, and Liliana; sister, Diane (Fred) Walls; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020