Kitty Elizabeth Carlock 12/27/1928 - 04/11/2020 Kitty Elizabeth Carlock of Walbridge, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, OH. She was born in Tomkinsville, KY on December 27, 1928 to Christopher and Elizabeth L. (Jones) Crabtree. Kitty was a homemaker and worked for Carlock, Inc., the family construction company. Her love of family, history, genealogy, antiques and painting filled her life. She was a member of Unity United Methodist Church and past Regent and thirty year member of the Fort Industry Chapter of the Daughter's of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Donald) Kinney; son, Lawrence Carlock; grandchildren, Dr. D.J. (Annette) Kinney, Christina (Paul) Kinney-Bonanos; and great-grandchildren, Nikolas and Eleni Kinney-Bonanos; sisters, Janice (Alfred) Anderson and Regina (Ernest) Marshall. In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Audie B. Carlock; son, Joseph C. Carlock; sisters, Mary Crabtree, Sue Womble, Dolly Jackson; and brother, Christopher Crabtree II. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial was held at Lake Township Cemetery in Walbridge, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hindman Settlement School, 51 Center St, Hindman, KY 41822. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, OH. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.