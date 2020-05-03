Konstantinos (Gus) Tsapranis
Konstantinos (Gus) Tsapranis, age 65, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away at St. Charles Mercy Hospital after a long, valiant battle with lung disease. He was taken up to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. Kostas was born and raised in a farming village in the Pieria region of Greece to Ioannis and Alexandra Tsapranis on December 27, 1954. He was a hard worker from the time he was very young. He worked in the Greek shipping industry prior to coming to the U.S. in the late 70's. Gus was a lifetime member of Painters Local 7, working as a foreman for P&W painting for many years. He worked all over the country until he was diagnosed with silicosis in 2002 and was forced into early retirement. He far surpassed the five-year survival rate given to him at that time.
An avid traveler, he went to the Philmont Boy Scout camp with his son, Alex; hiked Mt. Olympus in Greece with each of his children, and toured the countryside and islands of Greece with his wife. Gus enjoyed talking with friends at the Fort Meigs YMCA therapy pool, ESL classes in Sylvania, The 577 Foundation and, of course, the casino. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and All Saints Catholic Church.
Kostas met his wife, Melody (Swartzlander) in 1983 - and they married in 1990.
He was the proud father of three children, Alexandros Tsapranis and Ioannis (John) Sylvester, who are left to grieve his memory. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nichole, as well as his mother and father.
He is survived by three sisters, Yanulla, Dimitra and Margarita; two of which were able to come and be with him during his recent illness. He also leaves behind many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins; stepson, James Wagner, and his grandson, Kostaki.
The family would like to thank the following medical care providers and staff for their loving care of Gus whenever he crossed their paths: Dr. Jain, Mercy St. Charles, St. Vincent's and Regency Hospitals. The family requests that any donations, in lieu of flowers, be given to the American Lung Association, or any of the churches and organizations listed herein.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 2 – 8 p.m. using strict social distancing guidelines. A Trisagion Service will take place in the funeral home at 7 p.m. or can be viewed via live streaming at https://www.facebook.com/WalkerFamilyFuneralHomes/.
There will be a private funeral service on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral which can be viewed at https://www.holytrinitytoledo.com/live/.
Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.