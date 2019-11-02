Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kraig Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kraig Kent


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kraig Kent Obituary
Kraig Kent

Kraig Wynn Kent, age 75, of Maumee, passed away October 31, 2019. Kraig was born September 10, 1944 in Toledo to Calvin and Mary (Smitley) Kent. Kraig retired from Teledyne in 2006 after more than 40 years. Kraig was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed playing pool and listening to the blues.

In addition to his parents, Kraig was preceded in death by his Daughter, Lauri Kent; Brothers, Calvin and Donn; along with canine companions, Scruffy and Abby. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Christine Kent; Sons, Kraig (Cheri) Kent, Michael Kent; Daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Kent, Melissa Kent; Sister, Kitty (Howard) Jennings; Grandchildren, Lexus, Shawn, Sarah, Mary, Anna and Nathan, along with his canine companion, Molly.

The family will receive guests Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 3:00 pm. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Kraig's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kraig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -