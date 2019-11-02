|
|
Kraig Kent
Kraig Wynn Kent, age 75, of Maumee, passed away October 31, 2019. Kraig was born September 10, 1944 in Toledo to Calvin and Mary (Smitley) Kent. Kraig retired from Teledyne in 2006 after more than 40 years. Kraig was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed playing pool and listening to the blues.
In addition to his parents, Kraig was preceded in death by his Daughter, Lauri Kent; Brothers, Calvin and Donn; along with canine companions, Scruffy and Abby. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Christine Kent; Sons, Kraig (Cheri) Kent, Michael Kent; Daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Kent, Melissa Kent; Sister, Kitty (Howard) Jennings; Grandchildren, Lexus, Shawn, Sarah, Mary, Anna and Nathan, along with his canine companion, Molly.
The family will receive guests Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 3:00 pm. in the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Kraig's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019