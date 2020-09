Kristen MunsonKristen Munson, age 66 of Toledo, passed away September 20, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania, Ohio. Kristen was born April 6, 1954 in Toledo to Irving and Anne (Holmes) Munson. Kristen resided for many years at Ziegler Group Home in Toledo where she is remembered fondly.Preceding Kristen in death were her parents and her brother in law Carmen Sammut. Surviving are her loving sister Karen Munson of Mentor, Ohio and her nephew Alex (Kristen) Sammut of Chardon, Ohio. Her great niece and nephew Madeline and Evan Sammut also survive.Graveside services will be Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery 1502 Central Avenue Toledo, Ohio, with Fr. Brian LeHane presiding. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio. Contributions in Kristen's memory are preferred to Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania, Ohio.