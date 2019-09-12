|
Kristin H. (McCullough) Turin
Kristin H. (McCullough) Turin, age 42, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on October 27, 1976 to Jerry and Thanh McCullough in Canton, OH. Kristin attended the University of Toledo School of Pharmacy and obtained her Doctorate in 2010. She practiced Pharmacy for the last 10 years at Walmart. She loved dogs, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Kristin was very committed to her fitness and formerly was a body builder; always remaining focused on her gym and fitness activities. She was dedicated to her profession and was committed to serving her clients in caring and compassionate ways. Kristin's smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry. Kristin is survived by her mom, Thanh McCullough; former spouse, John Turin and his family; special friend, Heather Hahs; and many other friends.
A Celebration of Life for Kristin will be held at a later date in Massillon, OH. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or Nature's Nursery.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019