Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Shelton Park Church of God
8702 Douglas Rd.
Temperance, MI
Kuniko Grimm


1932 - 2019
Kuniko Grimm Obituary
Kuniko Grimm

Kuniko Grimm, age 87, passed away November 17, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania. Kuniko was born January 15, 1932 in Kokura Japan to Ai and Kurata Takayama. Kuniko was a member of Shelton Park Church of God. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was a prayer warrior.

She is survived by her children, David (Jennie) Grimm, Lore (David) Mochon, Jeannie (Mark) Delauter; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Shelton Park Church of God, 8702 Douglas Rd., Temperance, MI 48182.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North West Ohio or Shelton Park Church of God in Kuniko's memory.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 23, 2019
