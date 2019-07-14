Kurt Roman Michalski



Kurt Roman Michalski, age 32, of Maumee, OH passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019 at home in his sleep. He was born March 24, 1987 in Toledo to Victor Michalski and Nancy (Sorg) Michalski. Kurt attended St. Joseph Church of Maumee grade school and played baseball, football and later played in the Toy Bowl his 8th grade year. Kurt was a talented athlete who loved sports. He graduated from Maumee High School in 2005. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers. Kurt began working in 2008 at American Frame of Maumee, OH. In 2013, Kurt started working at the FCA Toledo Assembly Plant on the Cherokee. Kurt was currently employed on the Wrangler line as a Certification Team Member. Kurt will be remembered for his great work ethic.



In his free time Kurt enjoyed reading scientific literature including astronomy, geography and physics. He also enjoyed working on cars and was an excellent mechanic. Kurt was a generous individual and would help anyone in need.



His greatest joy was spending time with Lindsay and Roman. On holidays they spent time visiting Mackinac City and the Upper Peninsula. Kurt and Roman's favorite pastime were learning about dinosaurs and watching fireworks. Kurt was very devoted to his entire family and especially to his son, Roman.



Left to cherish Kurt's memory are his father, Victor R. Michalski; mother, Nancy (Sorg) Sulewski; loves of his life, Roman W. Michalski and fiancée Lindsay I. Unger; siblings, Andrew Michalski, Wyatt Michalski, Rhett Stevers and K'Lee Michalski; and grandmother, Janet Sorg, along with numerous aunts, uncles, a niece, nephews, cousins and many other extended family.



The family will receive guests, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Maumee, 104 West Broadway, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Kurt's life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made for his son Roman's education in Kurt's memory.



