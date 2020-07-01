Kyle A. PressnellKyle A. Pressnell, age 16, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born on December 27, 2003 with a pinhole in his heart and needed surgery. From that moment Kyle was a fighter. He fought continuously to be here even in the end. Kyle attended Bowsher High School and just finished his sophomore year. He loved country music and singing. Kyle was an avid drawer and liked to play the guitar. Kyle loved spending time with his family and friends. His smile, and spirit are going to truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.He was preceded in death by his aunt, Patricia Quigley; grand-uncle, Paul Edward Pressnell. Kyle is survived by his loving dad, Frank Pressnell; mom, Cheryl Luna; siblings, Miles Seibert, Felicia Pressnell, Micah Grant, Jayden Seibert and Madison Seibert; grandparents, Charles Pressnell, Sr., Kathleen (Karl) Johnson, Marjorie Seibert and Tony Seibert; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (49-381-1900). Funeral Services will be Private.To leave a special message for Kyle's family, please visit