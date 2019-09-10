Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Lola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Lola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Lola Obituary
Lola Kyle

Lola Reed Kyle transitioned peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019. She attended Gunckel Elementary School and graduated from Libbey High School. Lola was employed at Lamson's Department Store as a Sales Associate and retired from First Federal Savings and Loan Bank.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Kyle; neices, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation 4:00 pm followed by Celebration of Life 6:00 pm Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 The House of Day Funeral Home. Burial will be 10:00 am Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at Forest Cemetery.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now