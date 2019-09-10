|
Lola Kyle
Lola Reed Kyle transitioned peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019. She attended Gunckel Elementary School and graduated from Libbey High School. Lola was employed at Lamson's Department Store as a Sales Associate and retired from First Federal Savings and Loan Bank.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Kyle; neices, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation 4:00 pm followed by Celebration of Life 6:00 pm Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 The House of Day Funeral Home. Burial will be 10:00 am Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at Forest Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019