Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Dwelling Place
Holland, OH
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
The Dwelling Place
Holland, OH
Kyle Robert Tarry


1975 - 2019
Kyle Robert Tarry Obituary
Kyle Robert Tarry

Kyle Robert Tarry, 44, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus on August 6, 2019, after a long health battle.

Kyle was born on June 16, 1975 at Mercy Hospital, Toledo. He worked as a maintenance technician, but mostly loved being a musician and playing guitar. He was a lover of many genres of music. Kyle enjoyed playing base guitar on his church worship team at The Dwelling Place. When he wasn't on the platform, he enjoyed cooking, including making his own BBQ sauce. Kyle was an avid movie buff and collected all things Goofy.

Kyle is survived by his 'wifey', Kelly Tarry (Oct 1, 2011); parents, Karen (Don) Weigel; step-brother, Chris (Becky) Weigel; many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank to the doctors, nurses, and all who helped Kyle with this journey - too numerous to mention.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Dwelling Place in Holland on Sunday, August 11. Visitation will be from 3-5pm, with the service at 5pm and dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Red Cross.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
