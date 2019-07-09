Home

Christ the King Church
4100 Harvest Ln
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Church in the Narthex of the church
4100 Harvest Lane
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church in the Narthex of the church
4100 Harvest Lane
Kymberly A. Bauder-Callis


1962 - 2019
Kymberly A. Bauder-Callis Obituary
Kymberly A. Bauder-Callis

Kymberly Bauder-Callis, age 57, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne's Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1962 to Benjamin and Gertrude (Grimes) Bauder in Toledo. Kym was a registered nurse throughout most of her life, having worked at various hospitals and home health care. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family and had a big heart for all animals.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Claire Marie Callis; siblings, Dianne (Robert) Sradeja, Sandy (Mike) Bauder, Nancy (Jeff) Wagner, Mike (Pam) Avery, Doug (Josie) Avery and Patty Plant; sister in law, Mary Ann Avery; many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leonard Avery.

The family will receive guests from 9-10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Christ the King Church in the Narthex of the church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Kym's Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019
