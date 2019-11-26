|
Lacreta C. (Tilton) Lowe
Lacreta C Lowe (Tilton) passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, She was born to the late Calvin and Delberta Tilton, in Whitehouse, Oh, on September 29, 1937. She graduated from Anthony Wayne High school. Lacreta married Calvin Lowe on March 17, 1956.
She was a very talented lady that enjoyed singing, playing the organ/piano and sewing, but, she was widely known for her beautiful cake decorating skills. She is remembered for being a Girl Scout leader and one of the fun moms in the neighborhood. She was an active member of First Christian Church of Sylvania and was a member of the Mary Martha group there.
Lacreta is deeply loved and missed by her husband of 63 years; her children, Cynthia O'Connor (John), Mark Lowe (Peggy Sancrant), Lisa Dillman (Mark), Matthew Lowe(Urith), and John Lowe. She is survived by her 12 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren, whom she loved and adored. Lacreta is also survived by her brothers, Kenneth Tilton (Linda) and John Tilton(Meredith).
A Celebration/Memorial service will be held at First Christian Church at 5271 Alexis Rd Sylvania, Oh on Wednesday, November 27. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The memorial service will start at 12 p.m. There will be a lunch following the memorial service.
The family requests that any donations be made to First Christian Church in Sylvania. A special thanks goes out to the Kingston Memory Care unit in Sylvania Ohio. We really appreciate the love and care they gave to her and her family, during her time of illness.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019