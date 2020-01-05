|
LaDonna J. "Donnie" Mason
LaDonna "Donnie" Mason passed peacefully from this world on December 18, 2019 in Naples, Florida.
Donnie lived a life that touched many other lives. As a registered nurse in Toledo for more than 35 years she worked at Maumee Valley Hospital, and later in the clinic at Maumee Valley Hospital. She also did private duty nursing and along with her husband, Rob became an owner/operator of Frey Nursing Homes in Maumee, Oh. and Holly Glen Care Center in Toledo, Oh.
After graduating from Delta High School in 1943 Donnie attended Ft. Wayne Bible College for a year before enrolling in the cadet nursing program at Maumee Valley Hospital. She became a registered nurse in 1947. Later in life she earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo.
In 1949 LaDonna married Robert G. Mason. Their union lasted more than 47 years and led to five children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Donnie was an active member of Providence Lutheran Church for many years. She later attended Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo and Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville.
A loving wife, mom, grandma, and friend - forever in our hearts, LaDonna Jean.
LaDonna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert G. Mason; her parents, Ernest Barlow and Violet (Heft) Barlow; all of her siblings, Clarence Barlow, Richard "Linc" Barlow, Ernestine (,Barlow) Mathers, and Laurence Barlow; her much loved sister-in-law, Phyllis Mason and brothers-in-law, James Mason and Ross Mathers.
LaDonna is survived by her children, Michael Mason (Vicki Mason), Mark Mason (Linda Mason), Terry Mason (Jean Stalma Mason), Timothy Mason, and Holly Mason Dellinger (Mike Collins); her grandchildren, Jessica Mason Ignacio (Paul Ignacio), Steven Mason, Melissa Mason Showers (Chris Showers), Leanna Dellinger, Laura Mason, and Claire Dellinger; her great granddaughter, Carolyn LaDonna "Carly" Mason, sister-in-law, Shirley Barlow and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit after 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, Ohio where funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020