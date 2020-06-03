LaDonna Jean Ludlow
LaDonna J. Ludlow, 82, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on November 4, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence and Lorena Hansen. LaDonna was a 1956 graduate of Waite High School. She worked at the Toledo Sports Center as an instructor and computer operator for 30 years. LaDonna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed reading, going to garage sales and taking road trips. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
LaDonna is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Tom; children, Terri (Dave) Fitzpatrick, Cindy (Don) Hughes, Thomas (Trish) Ludlow, Patti (Mike) Briley, Jeffrey (Kelly) Ludlow, and Mark Ludlow; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, Leroy (Cathy) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ruth Ann Kohlhofer, Glen Hansen, Barbara Coutcher, and Sharon Auger.
Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.