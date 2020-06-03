LaDonna Jean Ludlow
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaDonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaDonna Jean Ludlow

LaDonna J. Ludlow, 82, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on November 4, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence and Lorena Hansen. LaDonna was a 1956 graduate of Waite High School. She worked at the Toledo Sports Center as an instructor and computer operator for 30 years. LaDonna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed reading, going to garage sales and taking road trips. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

LaDonna is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Tom; children, Terri (Dave) Fitzpatrick, Cindy (Don) Hughes, Thomas (Trish) Ludlow, Patti (Mike) Briley, Jeffrey (Kelly) Ludlow, and Mark Ludlow; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, Leroy (Cathy) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ruth Ann Kohlhofer, Glen Hansen, Barbara Coutcher, and Sharon Auger.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved