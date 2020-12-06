1/1
LaDonna M. Michaels
1936 - 2020
LaDonna M. Michaels

LaDonna M. Michaels, 84, formerly of West Toledo, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sunset Village, Sylvania, OH where she has been a resident the last 18 months.

She was born July 28, 1936 in Toledo, OH, to Emil and Mary (Rimboch) Krall.

LaDonna was locally known as a nightclub singer in the 1950s thru 1970s where she met her husband David and were married June 13, 1959 enjoying 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2019. She was a long time parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church, a private residences housekeeper over 25 years, an avid animal lover especially cats, she devoted many years volunteering at various rescue organizations around NW Ohio and adopted out many of her personal favorites for her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory, son Keith A. (Carol) Michaels; grandsons, Ryan (Kristin Kukic) and Erik (Stephanie) Michaels, great granddaughter, Lillian and another due in July 2021; siblings, Barbara (Jim D.D.S.) Mayer; Gary (Mary) Krall. She was preceded in death by her loving husband David; siblings, Marilyn, Richard, and Bill Krall.

In accordance to her wishes there will be no Funeral Service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider, Dee Dee's Feline Angels and Friends, PO Box 354, Fremont, OH 43420 (www.deedeesfelines.com)

Online condolences may be offered to LaDonna's family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
