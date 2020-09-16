LaJane Ann Sullivan
LaJane A. Sullivan, 96, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. LaJane was born in Findlay, Ohio, April 24, 1924, to James and Lena (Buckley) Patterson. On April 26, 1947, she married David E. Sullivan Jr. LaJane worked for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services for 27 years, retiring in 1987. She was a longtime volunteer at Mercy St. Charles Hospital, Chanel 11 Call for Action, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
LaJane is survived by her children, David (Shelby) Sullivan, James (Deb) Sullivan, Corrine (Steve Willford) Sullivan and Maureen Sullivan; grandchildren, Shawna (James), Christopher, Jeffrey (Lisa), David IV, Tiffany (Andrew), and Taegen (Brian); great-grandchildren, Collin, Noah, Jack, and Connor; sister, Joan Morningstar; sister-in-law, Marlana Patterson; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James Patterson; and sisters-in-law, Anna Sullivan and Sister Catherine Sullivan.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White Street, Toledo, at 9:30 am where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:00 am. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be required at all times. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor's choice
. LaJane's family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio along with her longtime family friend, Dolores Gdula, for their loving care and support.www.egglestonmeinert.com