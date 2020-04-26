Lajos "Louie" Bango Lajos (Louie) Bango, 88, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Landings of Oregon. He was born on February 13, 1932, in Surd, Hungary, to Sandor and Marika Bango. At age 18 he moved to Budapest to attend college, majoring in linguistics. It was there that he met his wife, Marika Simon, whom he married in 1954. Louie and Mary left Budapest during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. After a challenging journey, they arrived in January, 1957, at Camp Kilmer, NJ – which served as a refugee resettlement camp. Thanks to Fr. Martin Hernady and St. Stephen's Catholic Church, they resettled in the Birmingham neighborhood of East Toledo. They found a loving and supportive community in this neighborhood that lasted throughout their lives. Louie worked at Dana Corporation for 30 years and was a UAW member. In retirement, he was an active member of the Hungarian Club. Louie enjoyed following all of the Cleveland sports teams in person or on television. He loved to sing and dance, watch old movies and he was a true follower of Dancing with the Stars. He remained physically active throughout his life, attending to his yard and going on walks. By far his greatest passion was spending time with his family and close friends. He is survived by his only child, Charlie; daughter-in-law, Moira; and grandchildren, Emily and Matthew. To say he was a proud Papa is an understatement! His favorite sweatshirt even declared that they were his shining stars. Additional local survivors are his brother-in-law, Louis (Rozi) Simon and family. Much appreciation to all of Louie's awesome caregivers at the Landings. Our deepest gratitude goes to Danny, Barb, David and Kenny Kovacs, along with Mark and Emilia Bires, who were there for him/us every step of the way for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and his parents. A celebration of life will be held at Epiphany of the Lord – St. Stephen's Catholic Parish at a later date. In memory of Louie, please consider a donation to either St. Stephen's Church or US Together (refugee assistance program) – at www.ustogether.us E. Dublin-Granville Rd. #100 Columbus, OH 43229. Assisting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.